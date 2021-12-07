-1.3 C
Рязань
Вторник, 7 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

На улице Спортивной в Рязани произошло массовое ДТП

7info

Днём 7 декабря произошло ДТП на улице Спортивной в Рязани. Информацию опубликовала группа «ДТП. Аварии. Рязань».

— Массовое ДТП на улице Спортивная, движение парализовано, — говорится в сообщении.

Официальные данные уточняются.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,839ЧитателиЧитать
1,515ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img