Рязань
Среда, 1 декабря, 2021
На Солотчинском шоссе Рязани дерево упало на дорогу, заблокировав движение

7info

Во вторник, 30 ноября, на Солотчинском шоссе Рязани дерево упало на проезжую часть. Информацию опубликовала группа «RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ».

ЧП сучилось рядом с развлекательным комплексом «В некотором царстве». Люди не пострадали.

— Водители своими силами стали убирать препятствие, — отмечает автор поста.

