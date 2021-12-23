-12.4 C
Рязань
Четверг, 23 декабря, 2021
На Первомайском проспекте Рязани учебный автомобиль попал в массовую аварию

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / t.me/rzn_kommentator

Вечером 23 декабря в Рязани на Первомайском проспекте случилось ДТП с участием 3 автомобилей, один из них — учебный. Видео происшествия разместили в Telegram-канале «Рязанский комментатор». 

«Ох, не с того у кого-то началась учёба», — отметил автор. 

Обстоятельства и подробности произошедшего уточняются.

