МЧС выпустило второе за сутки метеопредупреждение для рязанцев

МЧС выпустило второе за сутки метеопредупреждение для рязанцев

Официальный сайт ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области опубликовал второе за сутки метеопредупреждение для рязанцев. К сильному ветру добавился дождь.

— По прогнозам синоптиков до конца суток 20 сентября на территории Рязанской области местами сохранится сильный дождь, — говорится в сообщении.

