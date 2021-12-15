-2.2 C
Рязань
Среда, 15 декабря, 2021
Массовое ДТП случилось на проезде Шабулина в Рязани

7info

Утром 15 декабря на проезде Шабулина в Рязани произошло массовое ДТП. Информацию опубликовала группа «АвтоБлог Рязань».

Напротив колледжа столкнулись 2 легковых автомобиля, автобус.

По словам очевидца, образовалась пробка в обе стороны.

