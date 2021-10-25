-0.9 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 25 октября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Лобовое ДТП произошло у гипермаркета «Глобус» в Рязани

7info

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Вечером в понедельник, 25 октября, на светофоре у гипермаркета «Глобус» в Рязани произошло ДТП. Информация об этом появилась в группе ПУВР.

На повороте к магазину столкнулись лоб в лоб два легковых автомобиля.

Подробности устанавливаются.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,766ЧитателиЧитать
1,520ЧитателиЧитать