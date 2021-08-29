17.1 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 29 августа, 2021
Легковушка снесла знак на парковке «Леруа Мерлен» в Рязани

Легковушка снесла знак на парковке «Леруа Мерлен» в Рязани

На парковке гипермаркета «Леруа Мерлен» в Рязани легковой автомобиль снёс столб с установленным на нём дорожным знаком. Фото с места происшествия разместила группа «Подслушано у Водителей Рязани #ПУВР».

— Недоброе утро, — прокомментировал аварию автор поста.

Подробности неизвестны.

