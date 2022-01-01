-4.1 C
Губернатор Рязанской области опубликовал новогоднее обращение

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / Николай Любимов

Губернатор Рязанской области Николай Любимов опубликовал на своей странице Вконтакте видеопоздравление с Новым годом. 

«В уходящем году было много тревог и трудностей, но были и радости и победы. Полезный опыт, новые впечатления и хорошие воспоминания — вот, что мы возьмем с собой в новый год», — говорит глава региона. 

Любимов пожелал рязанцам здоровья, благополучия, оптимизма, веры в будущее. 

