Рязань
Пятница, 1 октября, 2021
ФК «Рязань» обыграл в домашнем матче тульский «Арсенал-2»

В четверг, 30 сентября, футбольный клуб «Рязань» принимал на стадионе «Спартак» тульский «Арсенал-2» и добился победы — 1:0.

Единственный мяч в матче уже в компенсированное время забил Евгений Ливаднов. При этом на 80-й минуте хозяева поля остались в меньшинстве.

— Очень долго мы не могли прервать неудачную серию домашних игр, — рассказал Ливаднов пресс-службе клуба. — Рады, что это получилось. Сегодня бились всей командой: за себя, за болельщиков. Были моменты, чтобы забить по ходу игры, но что-то не складывалось. Рад, что смогли забрать три очка!

