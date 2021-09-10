18.1 C
Рязань
Пятница, 10 сентября, 2021
До +22 градусов ожидается в субботу в Рязанской области

Елена Лобанова
В субботу, 11 сентября, в Рязанской области ожидается до +22 градусов. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального МЧС.

По данным Гидрометцентра, рязанцев ждет переменная облачность без осадков. Ветер будет переменных направлений скоростью 2-7 м/с.

— Температура воздуха по области ночью +6…+11 градусов, а днем +17…+22 градуса, — говорится в сообщении.

