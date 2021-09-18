10.9 C
Рязанка пришла на избирательный участок с ведром грибов

7info
Жительница Рязанской области Галина Ремизова приехала на избирательный участок прямо из леса, с ведром грибов. Об этом сообщает «наблюдатель 62».

— Мы думаем о будущем, — заявила Галина. — Конечно, хотелось бы, чтобы и молодёжь участвовала в выборах.

