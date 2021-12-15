-1 C
Рязань
Среда, 15 декабря, 2021
Рязанский регион дополнительно получит 158 миллионов на борьбу с коронавирусом

7info7

Рязанская область до конца года дополнительно получит 158 миллионов рублей на борьбу с COVID-19. Об этом 15 декабря сообщил депутат Госдумы от региона, председатель бюджетного комитета Андрей Макаров.

Средства поступят из федерального бюджета. Их планируют направить на ремонт и замену медицинского оборудования, закупку кислорода и средств индивидуальной защиты.

Как отметил губернатор Рязанской области Николай Любимов, федеральная поддержка Рязанской области сейчас крайне необходима:

— Жизнь и здоровье людей зависят от того, насколько оперативно и качественно будет оказана медицинская помощь. На это, в свою очередь, влияет  не только профессионализм медработников, в нем мы не сомневаемся, но и наличие современного оборудования, такого важного для поддержания больных компонента, как кислород. И конечно, врачи, медсестры, которые работают с пациентами в «красных зонах», приезжают на вызовы на дом, должны быть надежно защищены. К примеру, только для станции скорой помощи требуется не менее тысячи спецкостюмов в сутки. Поэтому решение о федеральных дотациях региону принято очень важное и своевременное, — приводит слова главы региона пресс-служба правительства Рязанской области.

