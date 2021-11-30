4 C
Рязань
Вторник, 30 ноября, 2021
Рязанцы пожаловались на дорожное покрытие Солотчинского моста

Александр Ильин
Фото: соцсети / Новости Рязани ВКонтакте

Жители Рязани сообщили в соцсетях о плохом качестве дорожного покрытия на Солотчинского мосту через Оку. 

«Мост через Оку спустя 2 года после ремонта. На ремонт было выделено около 300 млн. рублей. Мост частично перекрывали и долго там работали. Результат», — говорится в посте. 

Как отметили в комментариях пользователи, ямы на дороге создают аварийные ситуации, увеличивается вероятность пробить колесо. 

