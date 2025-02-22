Суббота, 22 февраля, 2025
Рязань
Происшествия

Пожар в здании больницы в Рыбном локализовали на площади 900 квадратов

Алексей Самохин

Пожар в здании больницы в городе Рыбное Рязанской области локализовали на площади 900 квадратных метров, сообщает пресс-служба МЧС России.

Из горящего здания эвакуировали 10 человек.

Пожар произошёл днём в субботу, 22 февраля. По предварительным данным, люди не пострадали.

