Команда из Рязанской области завоевала бронзу на Чемпионате России по стрельбе

Елена Лобанова
Команда из Рязанской области завоевала бронзу на Чемпионате России по стрельбе
Фото из соцсетей
Команда из Рязанской области завоевала бронзу на Чемпионате России по практической стрельбе из карабина. Об этом сообщает группа стрелкового центра.

В составе региональной сборной были Игорь Лакомов, Сергей Сезенов и Сергей Егоров.

— Это был очень непростой и реально классный Чемпионат, — говорится в сообщении.

