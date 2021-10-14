10.9 C
Рязань
Четверг, 14 октября, 2021
Рязанский врач рассказала о коварности современного коронавируса

7info

Врачи больницы Семашко отмечают изменения в течении заболевания коронавирусом. Об этом сообщается на странице клиники ВКонтакте.

— Мы осуществляем оказание медицинской помощи пациентам с новой коронавирусной инфекцией с самого начала ее выявления в регионе, первый «ковидный» госпиталь был развернут в больнице Семашко в марте 2020 года, — рассказала в своем выступлении для прессы заместитель главного врача по медицинской части Екатерина Бань.

В связи с этим можем объективно заявить, что течение COVID-19 в последнее время сильно изменилось. Раньше мы наблюдали, что более тяжелому течению коронавирусной инфекции были подвержены в основном пожилые пациенты, имеющие различные сопутствующие заболевания. Сейчас, к сожалению, тяжелую форму COVID-19 мы все чаще диагностируем у трудоспособных пациентов, без отягощающих факторов, в возрастной категории от 25 до 40 лет.

Кроме того, коварность современного течения «ковида» в том, что прогрессирование патологического процесса наблюдается в более короткие сроки. Если ранее переход в тяжелую форму мы в основном фиксировали на 10-14 день заболевания, то сейчас, буквально за 3-4 дня, небольшой объем поражения легочной ткани увеличивается до тотального поражение легких.

