11.2 C
Рязань
Четверг, 16 сентября, 2021
Из колонии в Уфе сбежали два преступника

Александр Ильин
Фото: УФСИН России по республике Башкортостан

В Уфе двое заключённых совершили побег из колонии-поселения №9, сообщает ТАСС. 

«Разыскиваются осужденные Чирков Сергей Александрович, 1992 года рождения, и Камардин Сергей Сергеевич, 1994 года рождения, которые 15 сентября самовольно покинули участок колонии», — говорится в сообщении пресс-службы регионального УФСИН.

Уточняется, что один из преступников отбывал наказание за смертельную драку со знакомым, другой — за избиение своей тёщи.

