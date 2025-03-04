Вторник, 4 марта, 2025
1.1 C
Рязань
Фото: t.me/prokrzn
Новости Касимова

Молодые люди, попавшие в ДТП в Касимовском районе, ехали на учебу

Анастасия Мериакри

Молодые люди, попавшие в ДТП в Касимовском районе, ехали на учебу в Нефтегазовый колледж. Об этом сообщают знакомые пострадавших.

Погибшие парни 19 лет жили в поселке Лашма.

Напомним, в результате аварии погибли два 19-летних парня, двое молодых людей госпитализированы.

Реклама

По поручению прокурора региона Дмитрия Коданёва проводится проверка по факту смертельного ДТП в Касимовском районе.

Материалы рубрики