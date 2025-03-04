Вторник, 4 марта, 2025
Рязань
Фото: t.me/prokrzn
Новости КасимоваПроисшествия

Прокуратура начала проверку после смертельного ДТП в Касимовском районе

Алексей Самохин

В Рязанской области по поручению прокурора региона Дмитрия Коданёва проводится проверка по факту смертельного ДТП в Касимовском районе. Об этом сообщает официальный телеграм-канал ведомства.

— В ходе проверки будет дана оценка исполнению федерального законодательства, в том числе о безопасности дорожного движения, — говорится в сообщении.

Также прокуратура контролирует установление всех обстоятельств ДТП.

Напомним, в результате аварии погибли два 19-летних парня, двое молодых людей госпитализированы.

