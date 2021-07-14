30.3 C
Рязань
Среда, 14 июля, 2021
МЧС предупредило рязанцев о грозах и усилении ветра

МЧС предупредило рязанцев о грозах и усилении ветра
Пресс-служба ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области опубликовала экстренное метеопредупреждение. Синоптики ожидают в регионе грозы с порывами ветра до 12-17 метров в секунду. Потенциально опасная погода сохранится до 22 часов 14 июля.

Будьте осторожны!

