Жёсткое ДТП произошло на улице Новосёлов в Рязани

7info

Жёсткая авария случилась на улице Новосёлов Рязани. Видео ночью 19 декабря опубликовала группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ

— ДТП на Новосёлов в Рязани. 2115, кажется, что все. Подробности уточняются, — написал автор поста.

Официальная информация выясняется.

