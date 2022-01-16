-4.7 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 16 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Жители рязанского ЖК наняли трактор для расчистки снега за свой счёт

7info7

Жители ЖК «Смайлино» в Рязани наняли за свои деньги трактор, чтобы расчистить дорогу до остановки. Об этом они сообщили в паблике RZN LIFE.

Свой двор рязанцы также расчистили сами, потребовался ручной труд.

– Может быть, Сорокина возместит затраты на трактор, а УК не будет собирать за содержание жилья за месяц? – задаётся вопросом автор поста.

ЖК «Смайлино» находится в посёлке Карцево.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,876ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img