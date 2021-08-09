32.8 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 9 августа, 2021
Жертвами наводнений в Германии стали трое россиян

Кристина Белова
В ходе разрушительных наводнений в ФРГ погибли трое россиян. Об этом в интервью «Известиям» заявил посол РФ в Берлине Сергей Нечаев.

Дипломат отметил: «в Берлине знают, что Москва всегда готова прийти на помощь партнерам и подставить плечо в трудную минуту».

«Последствия разгула стихии, обрушившейся на западные земли ФРГ, беспрецедентны: на сегодняшний день число жертв наводнения уже превышает 180 человек, пропавшими без вести до сих пор числятся более 70 человек. Уже сейчас можно говорить о том, что данная природная катастрофа стала одной из крупнейших в послевоенной истории Германии, — подчеркнул посол. — Увы, но трагедия не обошла стороной наших соотечественников: по последним данным, полученным от местных правоохранительных органов, в результате природной катастрофы погибли трое россиян, постоянно проживавших на территории ФРГ».

Посол выразил глубокие соболезнования и слова поддержки их семьям, близким и друзьям. Посольство и российские консульские представительства продолжают отслеживать ситуацию.

Подробнее читайте в эксклюзивном интервью «Известиям»: «Для России никаких обязательств заявление США и ФРГ не несет»

