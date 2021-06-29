20.1 C
Рязань
Вторник, 29 июня, 2021
Выпускники лечфака Рязанского медуниверситета получили дипломы

7info
Губернатор Рязанской области поздравил выпускников лечебного факультета РязГМУ имени Павлова. Об этом Николай Любимов сообщил ВКонтакте.

— Рязанский медуниверситет — один из лучших медицинских вузов страны,  выпускники с успехом трудятся в самых современных клиниках, — написал глава региона.

— Сегодня дипломы получили выпускники лечебного факультета — 449 молодых специалистов, которые будут востребованы во всех лечебных учреждениях нашего региона. Пожелал молодым медикам с честью нести звание выпускников замечательного вуза. Пусть профессия, которую они получили, станет для них делом всей жизни.

