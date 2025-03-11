Вторник, 11 марта, 2025
Рязань
Фото с сайта ГУ МЧС по Рязанской области
Транспорт и дороги

Возобновили движение по наплавному мосту около села Фатьяновка

Анастасия Мериакри

В Спасском районе 11 марта в 15:30 возобновили движение по наплавному мосту около села Фатьяновка. Об этом сообщает издательство «Пресса».

Мост развели 8 марта в 18:00. Ограничение было введено для пропуска льда. 

Напомним, вчера, 10 марта, возобновили движение по наплавному мосту около села Троица

