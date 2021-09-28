7.5 C
Военным и силовикам проиндексируют выплаты еще на 5%

7info
В следующем году российским военнослужащим и сотрудникам правоохранительных органов проиндексируют на 5% выплаты. Об этом заявил президент России Владимир Путин, сообщает РИА Новости

