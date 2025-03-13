Четверг, 13 марта, 2025
11.2 C
Рязань
Скриншот видео
Армия и СВО

Военкоры показали, как рязанские десантники громят ВСУ в курском котле

Алексей Самохин

Появились кадры работы рязанских десантников, уничтожающих ВСУ в курском котле. Видео работы бойцов 137-го полка ВДВ, дислоцирующегося в Рязани, опубликовал телеграм-канал «Операция Z: Военкоры Русской Весны».

— Бойцы рязанского 137 полка тульской дивизии ВДВ ликвидируют украинских оккупантов в Суджанском районе, — написал автор поста.

В основном в видео показана работа операторов БПЛА, уничтожающих сбросами технику и пехоту ВСУ.

Материалы рубрики