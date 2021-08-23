16.1 C
Рязань
Вторник, 24 августа, 2021
Во Владивостоке группа из трех человек изнасиловала и убила женщину в гараже

Елена Лобанова
Во Владивостоке группа из трех человек изнасиловала и убила женщину в ее гараже. После подозреваемые скрылись на ее автомобиле, сообщает РЕН ТВ

Тело женщины обнаружил в понедельник утром ее муж. Все из-за того, что погибшей хватились на работе. 

— Оперативники определили, что жертва была изнасилована и задушена, после чего злоумышленники угнали стоявший в гараже автомобиль и скрылись на нем с места преступления. Спустя непродолжительное время угнанная машина была остановлена нарядом ДПС. В машине находились три человека — два мужчины и женщина, — говорится в сообщении. 

Всех троих задержали. Мужчины ранее привлекались за тяжкие преступления.

