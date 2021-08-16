24.8 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 16 августа, 2021
Видео с места массового ДТП на Северной окружной Рязани

7info
РИА «7 новостей» публикует видео с места массового ДТП на Северной окружной дороге Рязани. Запись утром 16 августа прислал в редакцию очевидец.

На месте работают сотрудники Госавтоинспекции, подробности произошедшего неизвестны.

