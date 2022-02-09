-5.3 C
Рязань
Среда, 9 февраля, 2022

На рязанца в Дашково-Песочне рухнула часть козырька подъезда со снегом

В Рязани на стоящего мужчину рухнула часть подъездного козырька со снегом. Видео опубликовал Алексей Морозов.

ЧП случилось на улице Песоченской, дом 16.

— Слава богу все живы, — написал автор.

