Пятница, 21 февраля, 2025
-9.6 C
Рязань
Скрин из видео Единой России
Общество

Ветеран из Рязанской области обратился к российским защитникам Отечества разных поколений

Валерия Мединская

В Москве состоялась встреча председателя Единой России Дмитрия Медведева с ветеранами боевых действий разных поколений. Встреча прошла в Музее Победы.

К участникам встречи обратился ветеран Великой Отечественной войны из Рязанской области Дмитрий Иванов. Ему 101 год.

— В мире на всем земном шаре говорят сейчас о том, что наша Армия — самая передовая, самая лучшая армия в мире. По вооружению современному, по подготовке общей военной, по практике выполнения боевых задач. Если мы находимся на такой высокой планке, я прошу вас и дальше держать эту планку, чтобы нам все капиталисты со своей армией завидовали и боялись русского воина, — сказал Дмитрий Иванович.

Дмитрий Медведев отметил:

— Помимо той боевой работы, которую ведут наши товарищи на фронте, нам нужно сделать ещё очень много важных для страны дел. Патриотизм начинается в семье и в школе. Когда я учился в школе, Великая Отечественная война была ещё относительно близко, и мы все время встречались с ветеранами, музеи были в школах, школы носили имена известных военачальников и просто Героев Советского Союза. Потом это всё подрастворилось, стало таким невнятным, и ощущение единой страны исчезло. Поэтому в Год защитника Отечества нам всем, как членам партии «Единая Россия», как людям, которые любят свою страну, нужно сделать всё, чтобы это чувство причастности к стране было практически везде. Нужно будет сделать всё, чтобы поддержка Героев СВО, всех, кто принимают участие в операции, семей раненых и погибших, носила системный и безостановочный характер. Чтобы все обязательства государственные были исполнены до самого конца. Это — задача и государственных структур, и правящей партии «Единая Россия». Надо выстроить такую систему поддержки, только в этом случае наше государство будет сильным.

Материалы рубрики