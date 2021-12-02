-4.1 C
Рязань
Четверг, 2 декабря, 2021
В селе Вышгород под Рязанью загорелись поля

7info

Вечером 2 декабря в Рязанском районе загорелись поля. Сообщение об этом опубликовала группа «Типичная Рязань».

По словам очевидца, поля горят у села Вышгород.

Официальная информация, обстоятельства происшествия уточняется.

Фото: Михаил Назарьев.

