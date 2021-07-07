26.3 C
Рязань
Среда, 7 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости мира
Новости мираПроисшествия

В Волгоградской области женщина случайно утопила малолетнюю дочь

Елена Лобанова
- Advertisement -

Жительница Калачаевского района Волгоградской области случайно утопила малолетнюю дочь. Об этом сообщает РЕН ТВ

Все произошло на реке Дон. Пьяная мать решила искупаться в водоеме со своими детьми. Она посадила малышей на надувные круги и пошла на глубину, держась за плавательные средства. 

— В какой-то момент женщина оступилась и упала. Она случайно задела надувные круги, из-за чего дети ушли под воду. Спасти удалось лишь сына. Девочка захлебнулась, — говорится в сообщении. 

Следователи подчеркнули, что ранее женщину уже лишали родительских прав на двух других детей. 

— Установлено, что подозреваемая около года назад с семьей переехала в Волгоградский регион из Иркутской области, где была лишена родительских прав в отношении еще двоих своих малолетних детей, 2010 и 2012 годов рождения, — сообщили следователи.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на РИА «7 новостей» в «ЯндексНовости». Будет интересно!!!

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,529ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]