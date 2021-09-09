16.5 C
Рязань
Четверг, 9 сентября, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

В Верхнем городском парке устанавливают металлические ограждения

7info7
В Верхнем городском парке устанавливают металлические ограждения

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В Верхнем городском парке начали устанавливать металлические ограждения между столбами. Об этом 9 августа сообщила пресс-служба горадминистрации.

Ограждения появились со стороны улиц Свободы, Радищева и Бульварного переулка.

Также рабочие выполняют устройство навершие верхушек на столбах и благоустройство территории, укладывают грунт под посадку зеленых насаждений, — говорится в сообщении.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,523ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]