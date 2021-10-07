10.3 C
Рязань
Четверг, 7 октября, 2021
В судебным приставам в Рязани выстроилась огромная очередь

7info7
В судебным приставам в Рязани выстроилась огромная очередь

В Рязани в отдел судебных приставов выстроилась огромная очередь. Об этом 7 октября в соцсетях сообщили очевидцы.

На фото видно, что людям приходится стоять на улице в ожидании приёма.

Значит, вводят обязательную вакцинацию, запрещают массовые мероприятия, но при этом допускают такие очереди. Среди посетителей сего заведения уже ругань началась. Зла не хватает, — сетует автор поста.

