17.9 C
Рязань
Среда, 25 августа, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

В школах Рязанской области вырос процент молодых педагогов

7info
В школах Рязанской области вырос процент молодых педагогов

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

По сравнению с 2019–2020 годом процент молодых педагогов в школах Рязанской области увеличился на 12%. Об этом на странице губернатора Николая Любимова сообщили представители регионального министерства образования и молодёжной политики.

— Образовательные программы в школах Рязанской области реализуются в полном объёме, имеющиеся вакансии закрываются за счёт приёма на работу выпускников педагогических специальностей вузов и ссузов, а также перераспределения учебной нагрузки среди работающих педагогов. По сравнению с 2019–2020 годом процент молодых педагогов в школах увеличился на 12%.

Если учитель соответствует квалификационным требованиям, работодатель вправе закрепить за ним преподавание по различным предметам. Кроме этого, педагогический работник может пройти профессиональную переподготовку или курсы повышения квалификации, что расширяет его профессиональные возможности по преподаванию того или иного предмета, — говорится в сообщении.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,523ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
Новости Рязани

Чугунную ограду в центре Рязани демонтировали из-за аварийных деревьев

Новости Рязани

Рязанская улица не прошла проверку на доступность для маломобильных граждан

Новости Рязани

Из-за неработающих светофоров в центре Рязани образовалась пробка

Новости Рязани

Рязанец пожаловался на травмоопасную карусель 

Новости мира

В Воронеже девушка продавала наркотики, чтобы спасти парня от тюрьмы

Новости мира

Простой в использовании фоторедактор. Особенности программы и тонкости её использования

Новости Рязани

В школах Рязанской области вырос процент молодых педагогов

Новости мира

День знаний в России пройдет в очном формате

Новости Рязани

В рязанской школе вместо замдиректора будет работать социальный педагог

Новости Рязани

При поддержке Рязанской НПК школьники изучили флору и фауну Окского заповедника

ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]