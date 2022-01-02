-10.8 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 2 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости мира

В Серпухове девочка выпала из окна после Нового года

powder

Утром в субботу, 1 января, в Серпухове погибла 17-летняя девушка, сообщает портал «OKA.FM».

По предварительной версии, горожанка упала из окна с высоты девятого этажа. Пострадавшая умела мгновенно.

Причина трагедии уточняется. Проводится проверка.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,863ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img