21.4 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 5 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия Рязани

В рязанском ТРЦ «Виктория плаза» рухнула стеклянная витрина

7info
- Advertisement -

В торгово-развлекательном центре «Виктория плаза» в Рязани рухнула стеклянная витрина. Об этом сообщил пользователь соцсети ВКонтакте Николай Матросов.

— Хорошо, не зашибло никого, — написал Матросов.

Название магазина, точное место происшествия неизвестны.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на РИА «7 новостей» в «ЯндексНовости». Будет интересно!!!

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,528ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]