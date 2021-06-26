29.9 C
Рязань
Суббота, 26 июня, 2021
В Рязанской области объявили метеопредупреждение из-за грозы

7info
ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области распространило очередное метеопредупреждение для региона.

В ближайший час в Рязанской области ожидается гроза, погодное явление сохранится до конца суток.

Будьте внимательны и осторожны на улице!

