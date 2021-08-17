19.9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 17 августа, 2021
На главнуюНовости РязаниВласть
Новости РязаниВласть

В Рязани сорвали сроки ремонта теплотрассы на улице Новой

7info
В Рязани сорвали сроки ремонта теплотрассы на улице Новой
- Advertisement -

В Рязани подрядчик не завершил в срок ремонт теплотрассы на улице Новой. Об этом сообщил депутат областной Думы Андрей Глазунов.

По словам Глазунова, работы должны завершиться 10 августа, но в этот день объект не сдан.

— Выехал вместе с представителями управления энергетики и ЖКХ администрации города Рязани, депутатами городской и областной Думы. С сегодняшнего дня в ежедневном режиме с генподрядчиком обсуждаю ход работ. На объект переброшены дополнительные силы другой компании. Сдача теплотрассы намечена на 28 августа, — написал депутат.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,524ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]