Вторник, 7 сентября, 2021
В Рязани скончался старейший преподаватель РГРТУ Борис Кагаленко

Елена Лобанова
В Рязани скончался старейший преподаватель РГРТУ Борис Кагаленко

В воскресенье, 5 сентября, в Рязани скончался старейший преподаватель РГРТУ Борис Кагаленко. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба ВУЗа. 

Кандидат технических наук преподавал на кафедре радиоуправления и связи. 

— Ректорат, профессорско-преподавательский состав, сотрудники и студенты РГРТУ скорбят и выражают глубокие соболезнования родным и близким Бориса Васильевича, — говорится в сообщении. 

Доценту было 83 года.

