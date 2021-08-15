23.4 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 15 августа, 2021
В Рязани из воды достали тело мужчины

Елена Лобанова
В Рязани из воды достали тело мужчины
В воскресенье, 15 августа, из воды в Рязани достали мертвого мужчину. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального МЧС.

Спасатели подняли тело в 17:25.

К работам привлекали две единицы техники и четырех человек.

