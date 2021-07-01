18.3 C
Рязань
Четверг, 1 июля, 2021
В России создаётся система реабилитации переболевших коронавирусом

В России создают систему реабилитации переболевших коронавирусом. Об этом в ходе прямой линии 30 июня сообщил президент Владимир Путин.

Мы выделили серьезные деньги на систему реабилитации. Прямо сейчас будем заключать контракты на приобретение необходимого оборудования, — уточнил глава государства.

Средства на закупку оборудования поступят и в Рязанскую область.

Ни у кого нет сомнений, что людям, переболевшим коронавирусом, необходима углубленная диспансеризация. Федеральным центром принято решение оказать помощь регионам для решения этой задачи. Рязанская область получает существенную поддержку на финансовое обеспечение этих мероприятий в рамках реализации территориальной программы ОМС, – отметил депутат Госдумы от Рязанской области Андрей Макаров. – Деньги в сумме 24 073,6 тыс. рублей в ближайшее время поступят в регион в виде межбюджетных трансфертов в бюджет территориального фонда обязательного медицинского страхования.

