Армия и СВО

В Ряжске похоронят участника спецоперации Дмитрия Поротикова

Валерия Мединская

В зоне СВО погиб житель Ряжска Дмитрий Поротиков. Некролог опубликован в сообществе «Реальный Ряжск».

Близких, друзей и знакомых приглашают проводить бойца в последний путь. Церемония прощания пройдёт 19 марта. Отпевание проведут в Успенской церкви. Родная сестра Дмитрия попросила оповестить её желании приехать на похороны заранее.

