В Рязани на территории больницы Семашко сняли пожарные расчеты

Александр Ильин
Фото: RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ

Днём 15 января у рязанской ОКБ им. Н.А. Семашко заметили несколько единиц пожарной техники. Видео появилось в соцсетях. 

Подробности случившегося уточняются.

