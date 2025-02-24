Понедельник, 24 февраля, 2025
-3.4 C
Рязань
Общество

В Рязани открыли «Дом Первых»

Валерия Мединская

В Рязани состоялось открытие «Дома Первых». Об этом в своём telegram-канале сообщил губернатор Павел Малков.

— У рязанских детей и молодёжи появилось ещё одно место, где можно с пользой проводить время. Пространство для участников Движения Первых открыли на улице Соборная, 8, — пишет глава региона.

По его словам, название для пространства ребята выбрали сами.

— В Доме можно встречаться с друзьями и наставниками, творить и созидать. Это место, где их понимают и всегда ждут, — говорится в сообщении.

В Рязани открыли «Дом Первых» Пространство для участников «Движения Первых» появилось на улице Соборной.
В Рязани открыли «Дом Первых» Пространство для участников «Движения Первых» появилось на улице Соборной.
В Рязани открыли «Дом Первых» Пространство для участников «Движения Первых» появилось на улице Соборной.

Материалы рубрики