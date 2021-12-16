-0.8 C
Рязань
Четверг, 16 декабря, 2021
В Рязани на улице Ленина столкнулись две маршрутки

Александр Ильин

Вечером 16 декабря в центре Рязани на улице Ленина произошло ДТП с участием двух маршруток, сообщил РИА «7 новостей» очевидец. 

По словам нашего читателя, у белой машины разбито стекло.

Официальная информация о случившемся уточняется. 

