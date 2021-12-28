-14.1 C
В Рязани коронавирус выявили у 158 человек

Во вторник, 28 декабря, в Рязанской области выявили 158 случаев заражения коронавирус. Об этом сообщила региональная опергруппа.

Темп прироста заболевших за сутки составил 0,26%.

С начала пандемии COVID-19 подтвердился у 61106 человек.

— Мероприятия, необходимые для предотвращения дальнейшего распространения коронавирусной инфекции, осуществляются в полном объеме, — заявили в Минздраве Рязанской области.

