20.1 C
Рязань
Суббота, 28 августа, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

В районах Рязанской области гаишники массово останавливают автомобили

Елена Лобанова
В районах Рязанской области гаишники массово останавливают автомобили
Фото ГИБДД по Рязанской области

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В районах Рязанской области гаишники массово останавливают автомобили. Об этом сообщается в группе Госавтоинспекции ВК.

По информации ГИБДД, в Сасовском и Пронском районах реализуются мероприятия «Нетрезвый водитель».

— Во всей области используется методика массовой остановки транспортных средств, — говорится в сообщении.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,523ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]