Понедельник, 10 января, 2022
В НРА спрогнозировали курс рубля на 2022 год

7info7

В 2022 году курс рубля будет в диапазоне 73-76 руб./$, сообщила в интервью «Известиям» гендиректор Национального рейтингового агентства Алина Розенцвет.

— Если возьмем базовый прогноз, то мы рассчитываем, что резкого укрепления доллара не произойдет, рубль будет находиться в довольно привычном для нас диапазоне 73-76 рублей за доллар. В пессимистичном прогнозе, если геополитический фон изменится в негативную сторону и понизятся цены на нефть и газ, — это 76-82 рубля за доллар, — уточнила Алина Розенцвет.

В соответствии с оптимистичным прогнозам НРА, курс будет находиться в диапазоне 71-73 рубля за доллар.

— В связи с событиями в Казахстане и неопределенностью в переговорах между НАТО и Россией в первой половине 2022 года будет наблюдаться большая волатильность на валютном рынке, где курс рубля может меняться в диапазоне 3-5 рублей в зависимости от развития ситуации и результатов переговоров с западными партнерами. Но в целом ценовая конъюнктура на товарном рынке говорит о том, что эта волатильность все равно приведет к тому, что рубль окажется одной из самых стойких валют в 2022 году на развивающихся рынках, — добавила гендиректор НРА

По данным Мосбиржи на 7 января 2022-го, курс рубля составлял 75,75 руб./$.

Подробнее читайте в эксклюзивном интервью «Известиям»: К лету ключевая ставка станет двузначной — 10,5%

